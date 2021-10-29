Darryll Pines

President

University of Maryland

University of Maryland, College Park President Darryll Pines prioritized two immediate goals when he took office — to promote excellence in everything the university does, and create a multicultural campus.

Pines already has taken action on those goals, such as launching the Faculty Advancement at Maryland for Inclusive Kearning and Excellence, a $40 million investment to increase faculty diversity, and TerrapinSTRONG, an initiative to connect all University of Maryland community members.

Pines has been on the faculty of the Clark School of Engineering since 1995 and has been its dean.

Pines received a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

What makes you most excited about your job?

This is the time for us to think strategically, to discover and implement 21st century ways to improve the quality of instruction, research, administrative operations and spirit of com- munity. This is the time to vigorously promote research and scholarship, and to enhance the student experience and our work environment in significant ways. I’m excited about the future of Maryland and the role our entire campus community will play in reimagining our university.

How has your organization and your work changed because of the pandemic?

The pandemic has changed the way I want our community to view problems; I’m challenging every faculty, staff and student to look at issues and think about the ways we can be part of the solution.