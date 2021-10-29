Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This 2018 photo provided by the Center for Constitutional Rights shows Majid Khan. A military jury imposed a sentence of 26 years Oct. 29, 2021, on Khan, a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. But under a plea deal, the man could be released as soon as next year because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities. (Center for Constitutional Rights via AP)
Ex-Maryland man who joined al-Qaida sentenced at Guantanamo (access required)

By: Associated Press October 29, 2021

A military jury imposed a sentence of 26 years on a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

