James Rosapepe

State Senator

Maryland General Assembly

As vice chair of the powerful Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, Sen. James Rosapepe is one of the key players looking at Maryland’s education budget.

Advocating for higher education has always been a passion of his. He served on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents from 2001-2006. While there, he championed the College Park campus — and he led the fight against state budget cuts to the university and against double-digit tuition hikes. He helped draft and pass legislation to restore the cuts and cap tuition hikes, his online biography states.

A Democrat representing Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, he has served in the Senate since 2007. He previously served in the House of Delegates and was U.S. ambassador to Romania.

In 2020, he was one of the lead sponsors on digital streaming tax bills intended to fund massive education investments throughout the state recommended by the Kirwan Commission.

During the pandemic, he has fought for more transparency about vaccination rates in schools and has called for the state to impose vaccination requirements for teachers and students.

“Marylanders have information now about where their parents are in nursing homes, the ones that are safe and the ones that aren’t safe,” Rosapepe said in late September. “The state Health Department can do exactly the same thing with public schools in the state so every parent would know how safe their child’s school is.”