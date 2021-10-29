Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marylander facing deportation appeals to Supreme Court (access required)

Mexican national claims ineffective assistance of counsel

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 29, 2021

Saying he got bad legal advice, a Mexican national living in Maryland urges justices to let him withdraw his no-contest plea to a sex offense.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo