Md. delegate disciplined for performing surgery while participating in remote hearing (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 29, 2021

A two-term state delegate must pay a $15,000 fine for remotely participating in legislative hearings while operating on patients. The agreement is the resolution of a Maryland Board of Physicians investigation of complaints against Del. Terri Hill earlier this year. Hill, a two-term Democrat who represents Howard and Baltimore counties, is a licensed physician and board ...

