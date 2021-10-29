Mike Rosenbaum

Executive Chairman

Arena Analytics

A lifelong Maryland resident, Mike Rosenbaum was drawn to math at a young age. A mathlete team member through high school, he credits the subject with helping him earn degrees from Harvard University (Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor) and The London School of Economics and Political Science (master’s).

Focusing on trade and economics respectively, he worked at the federal level in the U.S. State Department and The White House during President Bill Clinton’s terms. After clerking for The Honorable Diana Gribbon Motz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, he founded his first company Catalyte focusing on finding, training and advancing technology talent in 2000. Fourteen years later, he founded Arena Analytics which aims to help organizations to diversify, vitalize and stabilize their workforce.

“I started my companies Catalyte & Arena based on the premise that talent is everywhere but opportunity isn’t,” he said. “My mission was to eliminate hiring bias and actually have our workforce be representative of society. I’ve made my life’s work about fighting systems that hold people back and keep them in or close to poverty.”

Dedicated to giving back to the community, Rosenbaum is a trustee of John Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Growing up in Bethesda, he would often go with his mother to political events. In May, the Baltimore-based tech entrepreneur announced his run for Governor as a Democrat.

“My mission was to eliminate hiring bias and actually have our workforce be representative of society. I’ve made my life’s work about fighting systems that hold people back and keep them in or close to poverty.” – Mike Rosenbaum