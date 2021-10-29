Mileah Kromer

Director, School’s Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics

Associate Professor, Political Science

As an associate professor of political science at Goucher College, Mileah Kromer teaches courses on American state politics and research methods. As director of the school’s Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics, she oversees every aspect of the Goucher Poll, a statewide polling operation that she developed, including interviewer training, questionnaire construction and data analysis.

She earned her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and, in 2008, her doctorate at Louisiana State University.

What makes you excited about your job?

I get to regularly engage in public-facing work that promotes the visibility of my institution. I’m proud that I founded the Goucher College Poll and its results are a staple in the state’s political coverage.

Moreover, I get to train the next generation of survey researchers. The Hughes Center is staffed entirely by a team of undergraduate students. They help me design the survey questionnaires, analyze the data and prepare our press releases.

What is the biggest challenge your organization now faces?

Public opinion polls have taken a few hits over the last couple of election cycles. I’m happy to say that our statewide poll has successfully estimated electoral support for both Democratic and Republican candidates. The biggest challenge we face is adjusting to the best practices in opinion research and refining our methodology to capture what Marylanders think about critical statewide issues accurately.