Ronald J. Daniels

President

Johns Hopkins University

In his dozen years as president of Johns Hopkins University, Ronald J. Daniels has left his mark in numerous ways.

In May 2013, Daniels unveiled “Ten by Twenty,” a set of priorities to guide the university through the remainder of the decade and the university’s first comprehensive strategic planning document.

The document includes such priorities as strengthening inter-disciplinary collaboration in research and education, enhancing student access, deepening engagement with the city of Baltimore, and supporting economic and social innovation.

He created partnerships with Baltimore city schools, including the first new school built in east Baltimore in 20 years. With help from alumnus Michael Bloomberg, Daniels also launched the Bloomberg Distinguished Professors program, which has recruited 50 scholars from across the globe to hold joint appointments in two or more divisions of the school.

He also committed the university to enhancing its financial aid program, with help from a landmark $1.8 billion gift from Bloomberg.

Before coming to Johns Hopkins, Daniels was provost and professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania and dean and James M. Tory Professor of Law at the University of Toronto.

A native of Canada, he earned his Bachelor of Arts and his law degree from the University of Toronto and an LLM from Yale University in 1988.

Daniels received a Carnegie Corporation of New York Academic Leadership Award in 2015 and was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2016.