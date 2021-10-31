Ezra S. Gollogly | Kramon & Graham

Ezra S. Gollogly, a trial attorney and principal with Kramon & Graham, has become a Fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel.

ACCC is an invitation-only organization of senior lawyers, many of whom are the most prominent members of the insurance law bars of the United States and Canada, as well as Honorary Fellows from academia and the judiciary.

Leader of Kramon & Graham’s nationally recognized insurance coverage practice, Gollogly represents insurers in complex litigation and arbitration involving general liability, professional liability, property insurance and other insurance coverage matters. He provides advice on a wide range of insurance issues, including bad faith, construction defects and business interruption claims. His results have led to recognition by Chambers USA and The Best Lawyers in America.