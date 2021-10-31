Kim Callari | The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station , a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency, promoted Kim Callari to the newly created role of deputy director.

As deputy director, Callari will keep her current responsibilities managing the development team and fund development, communications and volunteers. Additionally, she will assist the executive director and other agency leadership with developing program expansion goals, managing agency-wide budgets, and implementing strategic growth and expansion initiatives.