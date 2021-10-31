Maynard Smith, Renee Cooper and Mike Hill | US Wind

Maynard Smith has joined US Wind Inc. as its Maryland Business Engagement Manager, Renee Cooper joins as the company’s MBE Program Compliance Manager and Mike Hill brings more than 40 years of professional engineering experience to his role as Small Business Development Manager.

Smith will lead outreach to and development of minority, women-owned, and small businesses in the state, promoting opportunities in the offshore wind industry to help Maryland minority-owned and small businesses thrive in the growing offshore wind industry. Smith, who was integral in ensuring that the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino not only met but exceeded Maryland’s MBE requirements, has also worked on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge project and the 2020 Black Farmers Cooperative. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Fayetteville State University and a Master of Business Administration.

The former Director of Operations & Process Improvement for the Maryland Department of Transportation, Office of Minority Business Enterprise, Cooper is an expert in developing and executing corporate supplier diversity strategy and compliance, including supply chain diversity and inclusion. Cooper has a Master of Library and Information Sciences from the University of Maryland, College Park and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

A graduate of the Naval Academy, Hill worked with the Maryland Energy Administration to provide offshore wind training for minority small businesses and also worked alongside Smith on the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino and Woodrow Wilson Bridge projects.