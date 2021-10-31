Raymond G. Truitt | Ballard Spahr

Raymond G. Truitt, managing partner of finance and operations in the Baltimore office of the law firm Ballard Spahr, was elected secretary of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL), a national association of approximately 1,000 real estate lawyers.

Truitt, an attorney known for his work on commercial real estate financing, leasing, development, and restructuring, is a member of the firm’s executive team of its management committee, and a member of its Diversity Council.

As ACREL secretary, Truitt continues his leadership role with the organization, having been elected last year to the Board of Governors. In addition to his work with ACREL, Truitt is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and served as chair of both its Section of Real Property and the Section’s Code Revision Committee. He is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, for which he acted as chair of its 2014 U.S. Law Conference.