Rosen and Montanio: New rule on information blocking (access required)

By: Barry Rosen and Alexandria Montanio October 31, 2021

When relying on a variety of different health care providers for care, patients frequently encounter challenges accessing their medical records or transferring information from one provider to another. Health care professionals encounter the same roadblocks when their practices transition to a new electronic health record (EHR) platform or they try to send information from their EHR ...

