Sean Stringer | Continental Realty Corporation

Sean Stringer was named fund accountant at Continental Realty Corporation.

Stringer, who formerly worked as a Tax Associate at PwC, brings several years of accounting experience to this position. He will be responsible for a variety of functions related to the day-to-day accounting for the corporation’s private equity real estate funds, which own and manage a diverse portfolio of multifamily and retail properties in targeted markets throughout the United States.

Stringer’s responsibilities will include maintaining the investor CRM database and portal, overseeing annual audit preparation, preparing quarterly and annual financial statements and acting as a key point of contact for investors.