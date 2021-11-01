Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Complaints, disbarments hit years-old lows, attorney grievance panel says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 1, 2021

The number of Maryland attorneys hit with an ethical complaint registered a 20-year low in fiscal year 2021 and the number of lawyers disbarred was the lowest in a dozen years in FY2021, which ended June 30, the state’s Attorney Grievance Commission has reported. The 1,433 complaints lodged with the commission in FY2021 continued a four-year ...

