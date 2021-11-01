Florence Lochrane and Jennifer Forester | Crosby Marketing Communications

Florence Lochrane and Jennifer Forester have joined Crosby Marketing Communications, expanding its team of social media

Lochrane will serve as a social media supervisor, managing Crosby’s social media and content marketing activities for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense program that supports service members and their families across the globe. She has seven years of social media and digital communications experience, implementing enterprise-wide campaigns. Most recently, she served as Communications Manager for Enviva Biomass, an international renewable energy company, where she led all social media strategies, content planning and community management. Prior to that, she managed the communication outreach and digital diplomacy campaigns for the Embassy of Switzerland in Washington.

As a social media manager, Forester will support Crosby’s social media content creation, community management and listening programs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She joins Crosby from Children’s Inn at NIH, a nonprofit that provides residential services for children and young adults participating in NIH clinical research studies. There she managed the Children’s Inn social media content planning, development and analysis activities, as well as large-scale digital events.