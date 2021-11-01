Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF STEVEN M. VAN BENNEKUM (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 1, 2021

Administrative law -- Police discipline -- Free of legal error This appeal arises out of an administrative action in which a Maryland State Police administrative hearing board (the “Board”) found Maryland State Police Sergeant Steven Van Bennekum guilty of making a false report, making a false statement to a law enforcement officer, and conduct unbecoming a ...

