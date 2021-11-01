Jim Dickinson | SC&H Group

Management consulting, audit and tax firm SC&H Group named Jim Dickinson its first chief learning officer.

Dickinson, an organizational psychologist, joins SC&H Group from Loyola University Maryland, where he developed and implemented the university’s career readiness strategy in his role as assistant vice president for career services. Prior to Loyola, Dickinson was director of operations training & development at Johns Hopkins Healthcare.

At SC&H Group, Dickinson will be responsible for enhancing employee productivity and engagement. This new position will help drive employee growth. In it, Dickinson will design new learning strategies for the firm and implement effective methods to enhance and recognize performance.

Dickinson, who earned his undergraduate degree in psychology at Loyola University Maryland, went on to earn his master’s degree and doctorate in in industrial-organizational psychology from Clemson University, focusing his studies on engagement at work and performance management.

Community involvement is important to Dickinson, who served on the board of directors for the United Way of Central Maryland, where he earned two awards for his exceptional leadership and service. He chaired and served as an active member of the Association of Jesuit Colleges & Universities Career Services Leaders and has earned the State of Maryland’s Governor’s Volunteer Service Certificate in 2017.