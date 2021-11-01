Lou Grimmel Sr.

CEO

Lorien Health Services

Over his 40 plus years with Lorien Health Services, Lou Grimmel Sr. has worked pretty much every job the company has to offer, including doing laundry, serving breakfast and providing maintenance. Since 1993, the Salisbury University graduate has served as CEO to nine community focused facilities across the Baltimore region.

Nicholas and Mary Mangione founded the family-owned and operated senior care business in 1977. Grimmel, the couple’s nephew, remains committed to their vision of putting the patient first and always looking toward the future.

“My leadership style is to surround myself with good people who share my vision, inspire them and let them do their jobs,” he said.

As the country continues to face a nursing shortage, Grimmel notes the Temporary Nursing Assistant (TNA) program was established due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The program’s goal is to quickly train and develop candidates so they can follow a meaningful career path,” he said.

Lorien has established a career ladder program beginning with the TNA designation and concluding as a registered nurse. The program includes financial assistance, mentorship and salary steps with each accomplishment.

“I am committed to leading a statewide effort to address the long-term recruitment and retention of nursing staff to make this TNA program permanent by the Maryland Board of Nursing,” he said. “This effort benefits Lorien, addresses those with nursing aspirations without clear access and resources and helps the industry statewide as nursing shortages continue.”

