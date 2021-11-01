Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL HADDAD v. FCA US, LLC, et al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 1, 2021

Civil litigation -- Motion for judgment -- Full and fair opportunity to present case In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Michael Haddad, appellant, challenges the court’s granting of a motion for judgment in favor of appellee FCA US, LLC (“FCA”). FCA moves to dismiss the appeal. Read the opinion

