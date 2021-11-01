Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Oklahoma institute extending help to Afghan businesswomen (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Janice Francis-Smith November 1, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- Over the last 15 years, 597 Afghan women business owners trained under the Peace Through Business curriculum have created 8,000 jobs in their home country. Now that the Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan, many of those women are determined to keep their businesses going – but they are going to ...

