Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SHAWN TYREE CROSTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion for new trial -- Interest of justice Appellant, Shawn Croston, was convicted, following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County, of robbery, second-degree assault, and theft between $100 and $1500. The circuit court denied his motion for a new trial. Appellant presents one issue for our review: “Did the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo