Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STANDARD CONSTRUCTION & COATINGS, LLC., v. BELMORE PROPERTIES (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 1, 2021

Contracts -- Motion to compel arbitration -- Interlocutory appeal The dispute between the parties to this case began with a breach of contract action that was filed in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City in May of 2017. Belmore Properties, LLC., appellee, alleged that Standard Construction & Coatings, LLC, appellant, had breached a construction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo