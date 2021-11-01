Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2021

Home chefs from throughout Maryland will put their best pots of chili forward when they come together for a chili cookoff to raise money for homeless veterans. The Baltimore Station’s seventh annual Stars, Stripes and Chow: Chili Edition, presented by M&T Bank, is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden ...

