Timothy J. Adams

President/CEO

Systems Application & Technologies Inc. (SA-TECH)

Timothy J. Adams started Systems Application & Technologies Inc. (SA-TECH) with just a few small defense contracts out of the trunk of his car in 1989.The Largo-based professional services firm focused on technology and technical support has grown into not only one of the largest companies in the state, but one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the country.

“Leadership must be decisive and committed to the mission so that every decision is in line with the (company’s goals),” he said. “In this way, superior quality service can be delivered in an efficient and cost-effective manner. A leader must also be inclusive and intentional about giving back and supporting the surrounding communities.”

In 2019, he became the first Black to be elected mayor of Bowie in the town’s nearly 140-year history. One of his key areas of focus is supporting members of the U.S. Armed Forces. He has provided support for several projects including the renovation of The Maryland Room at Joint Base Andrews’ Malcolm Grow Medical Center.

Holding an honorary doctorate from Bowie State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans, Adams gives his time to many professional and volunteer organizations. He sits on the boards of Luminis Health, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Doctors Community Hospital/Health System, Greater Maryland Health System Inc., the University of New Orleans Foundation and Prince George’s Community College Foundation – Finance Committee. He is also notably the chairman of the Privatization and Procurement Council for the United States Chamber of Commerce.

