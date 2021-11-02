Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Anti-poverty group leader Dayhoff retires after 32 years (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

The Community Action Council of Howard County (CAC), Howard County’s designated anti-poverty organization, announced President Bita Dayhoff is retiring after 32 years with the organization. A national search for Dayhoff’s replacement will begin soon and the next president and CEO will be announced in Spring 2022. Under Dayhoff’s leadership, CAC has transformed significantly, creating a culture and ...

