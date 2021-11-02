Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bruce H. Preston | McDaniel College (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

The McDaniel College Board of Trustees has elected Bruce H. Preston to serve as chair, following the passing of Otto J. Guenther. A 1975 alumnus, Preston has served on the college’s Board of Trustees since 1995. During his time on the board, he has been instrumental in the college’s management of the WMC Development Corporation, which ...

