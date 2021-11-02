Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won a five-year blanket purchase agreement with an estimated amount of $20 million to provide brand strategy and integrated marketing services to the Peace Corps as its agency of record. Crosby will develop national awareness and recruitment campaigns attracting diverse candidates with a wide variety of experience, ages, and backgrounds to ...

