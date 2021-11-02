Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Defense attorney Mark Richards stands at right as he confers with defendant Kyle Rittenhouse, as defense attorneys Natalie Wisco, seated at left, and Corey Chirafisi also confer during a break in jury selection during Rittenhouse's trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse, an aspiring police officer, shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
EXPLAINER: Trial begins in Kenosha shootings case (access required)

By: Associated Press November 2, 2021

Opening statements were held Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Here's a look at the charges.

