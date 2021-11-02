Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Grosvenor closes sale of 648-unit residential community in Gaithersburg (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

Grosvenor Americas, a privately owned international owner and developer, sold Sawyer Flats at 9806 Mahogany Drive in Gaithersburg to an undisclosed buyer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grosvenor acquired the multifamily rental property in 2015 under its Grosvenor Maple Leaf Ventures VIII L.P. investment vehicle, which includes two global institutional partners. Grosvenor’s local asset management team ...

