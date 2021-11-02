Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. businesses partner with local teachers to create career pathways for students (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

The Maryland Chamber Foundation launched its 2022 Teacher Externship Program, an opportunity for Maryland educators to be paired with local businesses with the goal of gaining real-world learning essential to transition students into the workforce. Teachers can apply to the program via the Maryland Chamber of Commerce website until Dec. 31. During the summer of 2022, the program will provide ...

