Police: Body found after house fire, foul play suspected

By: Associated Press November 2, 2021

MILLINGTON — The death of a person whose body was found after a fire at a Kent County home is being investigated as a homicide, Maryland State Police said. Firefighters called to a home in Millington around 1 a.m. Saturday found heavy fire coming from inside and the second floor of the home collapsed, police said ...

