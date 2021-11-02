Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rash Field Park at Inner Harbor to officially open Friday (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

A weekend-long celebration hosted by the Waterfront Partnership will mark the official opening of Rash Field Park Friday through Sunday at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor with a ribbon cutting event and activities for the general public. On Friday, the Waterfront Partnership will be joined by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and ...

