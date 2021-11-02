Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Raymond Gambrill | Miller, Miller & Canby (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

Miller, Miller & Canby’s Raymond "Ray" Gambrill, an associate in the firm’s litigation practice, has been elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Bar Association of Montgomery County. Raymond begins his two-year term in fall, 2021. Founded in 1894, the Bar Association’s mission is to provide access to, and improve the administration of justice ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo