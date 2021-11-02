Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Record funding invested in Montgomery County and Md. companies so far in 2021  (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

More than $18 billion of investment across 76 companies and 87 separate transactions have been made in the first three quarters of the year from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, setting a record pace for initial public offerings (IPO), private investment and venture capital deals in Montgomery County. Announced by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation ...

