Supreme Court declines to hear false-testimony appeal in Waldorf slaying (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 2, 2021

The Supreme Court declined to consider if a prosecutor was obligated to tell the jury or merely defense counsel that the state’s star witness falsely testified.

