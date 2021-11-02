Todd Marks

CEO

Mindgrub Technologies LLC

Todd Marks began his professional career as a math and computer science teacher. In 2000, during the dot-com boom, he and some friends decided to start a digital agency focusing on websites and eLearning. Two years later, he went out on his own to found Mindgrub Technologies LLC.

Celebrating 20 years of service next year, the company was one of the first mobile app development teams in the region. Its offerings also include web development services leveraging well known content management systems (CMS), branding and multichannel marketing. Started in Marks’ basement, the company now has offices in Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington.

Marks notes the company can attract and retain talent by focusing on their brand, marketing “and by creating an amazing culture to work, play and grow in. …………..We also run Mindgrub like a resort with programming such as our wellness weeks, games for good and events managers by our Adventure, Fun and Diversity Equity and Inclusion committees.”

The company is also dedicated to investing in team members. Last year, they paid the full cost of individual life insurance. They also offer additional long weekends and stipends for various needs including gym memberships and transportation. “We encourage our team to invite their networks and we’ve tripled the employee recruiting bonus,” Marks said. “My philosophy is to hire the best people for the job and to help make Mindgrub amazing, together.”

