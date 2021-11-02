Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

Sontiq announced the addition of Walter Hoffman as vice president of public sector sales. An experienced public sector sales executive, Hoffman will help expand Sontiq’s work with government, education and other public sector entities around personal identity protection, breach readiness and breach response. During his 30-year career, Hoffman increased government market share for Fiserv and Equifax and ...

