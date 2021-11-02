Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Weis Markets announces quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

The board of directors of Weis Markets Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, payable on Nov. 22. Founded in 1912, Weis Markets is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

