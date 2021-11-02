Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Women’s Law Center of Md. celebrating golden anniversary (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021

The Women’s Law Center of Maryland will celebrate 50 years of advancing justice for women in Maryland with an golden anniversary celebration and awards ceremony to honor the past, present and future of the WLC and three exceptional leaders in Maryland. The event, scheduled for May 19 at 6 p.m. at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo