Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

4th Circuit stays challenge to Maryland handgun licensing requirement (access required)

Appeals court will await justices' decision

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 3, 2021

A U.S. appeals court will withhold its consideration of a constitutional challenge to Maryland’s licensing requirement for would-be handgun purchasers until the Supreme Court rules.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo