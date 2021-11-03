Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ALEJANDRO JOSE PEREZ DeLEON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 3, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Request to discharge counsel -- Meritorious reason Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of second degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, Alejandro Jose Perez DeLeon, appellant, presents for our review a single question: whether the court “erred in denying [Mr. DeLeon’s] ...

