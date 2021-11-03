Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Antonio Hughes to assistant service manager at Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments. Hughes, who has worked with CRC since 2014, was formerly a junior technician at the multifamily community at 8951 Waltham Woods Road in Baltimore County. Hughes’ new responsibilities include addressing proactive maintenance issues around the community, delivering exceptional customer service and ...

