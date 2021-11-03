Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Asif Klayr, Ryan Stewart, Juliana Pierorazio and Carla VanHorn | MGH (access required)

By: Sean Wallace November 3, 2021

Baltimore marketing agency MGH added four new employees to its team. Asif Klayr joins the agency’s account management department as an assistant account executive. She previously worked at Vitamin as an account coordinator. In her new role, Klayr will provide support on client accounts, including Brandt Information Services, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls and Spring Education Group. ...

