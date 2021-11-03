Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CVS, Weis to begin administering COVID-19 pediatric vaccine (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

CVS Health Wednesday announced that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide – including 32 select locations in Maryland – are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age. The shots will also be available for children in Maryland through selected Weis Markets, which will begin vacinations Friday. By Nov. 10, Weis plans ...

