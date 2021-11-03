Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

Maryland Legal Services Corporation named Dave Pantzer as its new deputy director. Pantzer joined MLSC on Nov. 1. Pantzer previously served as director of education, outreach and technology at the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and managed the Maryland People’s Law Library website. He was also a civil litigator with Simms, Showers LLP; a past chair ...

