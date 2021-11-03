Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Greystar closes deal for mixed-use student housing project in College Park (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, which develops and manages rental housing, has closed a $600 million deal for three mixed-use university student housing projects at the University of Maryland, College Park and University of Texas at Austin. The University of Maryland's Knox Road development is a $140 million public private partnership with Terrapin Development Company (TDC) an entity comprised of the University of Maryland College Park (UMCP) ...

