Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JULES WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 3, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense -- Material witness warrant Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and related offenses, Jules Williams, appellant, presents for our review two questions: whether the court erred in limiting defense counsel’s cross-examination of a witness, and whether the conviction for second ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo