By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

MD Energy Advisors, a Baltimore-based energy management, marketing and efficiency firm, has selected Kathryn “KC” Cloyd as vice president of operations. Cloyd spent the past 16 years functioning in various roles with Exelon and was formerly vice president, commercial credit. In her new role, Cloyd will assist in the day-to-day management of the company with a focus ...

