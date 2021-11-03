Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lura Renninger | Steven J. Sless Group (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage has added Lura Renninger as a loan processor dealing exclusively with reverse mortgages. Working from the firm’s Owings Mills headquarters, she is responsible for facilitating and managing a loan pipeline, analyzing documentation and loan scenarios, communicating with the underwriting team, engaging with investors and strategic partners, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo